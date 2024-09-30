Migliori and Minchey Win at Region Tennis Tournament

The Region 12 Championships for tennis were held in Mt. Pleasant as local athletes from Carbon and Emery counties competed in the two-day event. The duo of Acelyn Migliori and TaiLynn Minchey from Emery received first place in the first doubles tournament.

In their first match against the Richfield team, the Lady Spartans won in two sets (6-4, 7-5). This moved them into the Semi-Finals against North Sanpete, where the match went the distance in three sets, but Emery would pull off the win in the final set, 6-4. In the championship match, the duo faced the team from Juab. Migliori and Minchey made quick work, winning in two sets (6-0, 6-4), earning them the first place medals.

“Our first doubles are true fighter who accept difficult challenges and rise above those challenges. Acelyn and TaiLynn have the perfect balance of finesse and power. They win with grace and lose with dignity. Their character the most impressive part of their complete game,” said Head Coach of the Spartans, Travis Olsen.

Another Emery team would also do well in second doubles, as Izzi Turner and Lily Sorensen claimed third place in the second doubles tournament, scoring team points for their school. The duo won in the first round against Carbon’s Gianna Valdez and Kiley Sasser (6-0, 6-4), advancing them into the second round, where they would fall to Juab.

Both duos of Carbon and Emery weren’t out of it yet, as they would both win their next two matches. Carbon’s Valdez and Sasser had a competitive battle for fifth place against Manti. The match went three sets, going down to the wire, where Carbon would get the overall win in the final set 7-6 (7-3). Emery’s Turner and Sorensen also went down to the third set, as they secured the win for the third place medals in the third set with a dominant 6-1 victory.

Also being award fifth place for the Lady Dinos was Ireland Keil in first singles. She had a tough draw with Richfield in her first match, falling in two sets (6-3, 7-5). Keil would keep battling, winning her next match in round two against Emery, advancing her to the fifth place match. She faced her opponent from Manti where it went three sets, but Keil would earn the victory in the third set, 6-4.

The final team scores of the Region Championships were Juab claiming the top spot with 54 points, followed by North Sanpete (44), Richfield (35), Delta (15), Emery (12), Manti (10), Carbon (10) and Canyon View (4).

Next up for the Spartan and Dino tennis squads, they will travel to the heart of Salt Lake City for the state tournament, being held at Liberty Park on Oct. 3 through Oct. 5.