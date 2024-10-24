Mike Dmitrich: A Legacy of Leadership, Commitment to Higher Education at USU Eastern

USU Eastern Press Release

Mike Dmitrich, a former U.S. Senator and an influential figure in Utah’s political landscape, left a profound impact on the state, especially in Eastern Utah.

Throughout his remarkable 40-year legislative career, he championed public service, education and the wellbeing of Utah’s working-class families. His efforts at the College of Eastern Utah (now USU Eastern) continue to echo today, particularly through the establishment of the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center, a symbol of his dedication to both education and community.

Born in Murray, Utah, in 1936, Dmitrich was known as a man of strong work ethic and deep-rooted values. He was an only child raised in a large family, and that early experience shaped his belief in community and togetherness. From his early career working in coal mines to becoming a legislative leader, Dmitrich was deeply committed to representing blue-collar workers and the underrepresented. In 1968, he was elected to the Utah House of Representatives, where his tireless work quickly gained recognition.

In 1985, the College of Eastern Utah honored Dmitrich’s contribution to the institution and the local community by dedicating the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center, alongside Governor Norman Bangerter. The center has since become a hub for student-athletes and the broader community, reinforcing Dmitrich’s vision of providing opportunities for growth and development through sports and education.

Dmitrich’s legislative career was filled with accolades, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies in his work for higher education. He fiercely advocated for the College of Eastern Utah, ensuring that students in Eastern and Southern Utah had access to quality education. Whether by securing funds for vital infrastructure like the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center or advocating for educational reforms, Dmitrich’s presence can still be felt at the campus today.

Known for his love of sports, Dmitrich’s passion extended beyond politics. As a collegiate football player for the Utah State Aggies, he brought that same competitive spirit into his role as a legislator. He was also a referee for high school basketball and football, earning a spot in the Utah High School Hall of Fame as a sports official. His dual love for sports and education made his contributions to the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center all the more meaningful.

Mike Dmitrich’s influence is woven into the very fabric of the College of Eastern Utah and its athletic programs. The Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center stands as a tribute to his lasting commitment to the region and his belief that every student deserves a shot at success — whether on the field, in the classroom, or in life. His legacy endures in the opportunities he helped create for generations of students to come.