Mike Dmitrich (Milan Dmitrasnovic) was born in Murray, Utah on October 23, 1936 to Mary Milovich and Dan Dragon Dmitrich. Mike was an only child, who grew up with his 8 uncles and 3 aunts. Mike married Georgia (Bo) Hatsis on February 14th, 1958 in the Greek Orthodox Church in Price, Utah.

Mike worked as a coal miner, the Manhattan Club for his uncles, the Hatsis’s Brothers, Walker Bank, and as Government Affairs Specialist for Plateau Mining, Getty Oil, Texaco, AMOCO, Cyprus-Ajax Mining, and Consolidation Coal.

Mike dedicated his life to public service in his beloved State of Utah. Senator Mike Dmitrich was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 1968 at the age of 31, appointed to the Utah State Senate in 1991, and elected to the Senate in 1992. He proudly served continuously in the House and Senate for 40 years, honorably representing Utah’s citizens in eastern and southern Utah. He served as both Senate Minority Leader (2001-2008) and as House Minority Leader (1983-1990) during his legislative career. He retired from legislative service in 2008. Mike was the second longest serving politician with 40 consecutive years of service in the State of Utah.

Throughout his political career, Mike was a resounding voice for his constituents, blue collar workers, the disenfranchised, and the forgotten. He was a champion for public and higher education and for the health and economic stability of Utah’s families.

During his 40-year legislative career, Mike received many honors and awards. Among them are in 1985 Utah State University Eastern and Governor Norman Bangerter dedicated the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center. Utah Mining Association 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award. College of Eastern Utah 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award, Utah Taxpayers Association 2008 Lifetime Service Award, In 2008 Highway 6 was named the “Mike Dmitrich Highway”, as throughout his career he worked towards continuous funding for safety. Utah State University 2009, Distinguished Service Award, Utah State University Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws (2011), and he was an Honorary Colonel in the Utah Highway Patrol.

In addition to family and community service, Mike loved sports and was an avid participant, referee, and spectator. No prouder Utah State Aggie ever lived. Mike played collegiate football for the Aggies, starting both ways, as Center and Nose Guard. For decades, Mike frequently refereed high school basketball and football games. His photo hangs in the Utah High School Hall of Fame as a sports official. He is a recipient of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation Distinguished Service Award. Mike loved to watch the Utah Jazz.

His passion was playing golf. A devoted and skilled golfer who would proudly tell you about shooting a round of 80 at 80 years old. He was one of the OG’s of the “Carbon County Open.” He played in many state and regional golf tournaments, many for charity, and was particularly interested in providing opportunities for the average citizen to experience this wonderful game.

Mike is survived by his wife Georgia (Bo), his children Stephanie (Bill), Tony (Sara), and Dana Marie; grandchildren MJ Gardner (Alexia), Beux (Candice), and Alex (Nita); great grandchildren Henry, Lucy Rose, and Delilah Mae; and sister in law Marilyn Zeller (Scottie & Frankie Lynn), and many Milovich cousins.

Big Mike was a Mountain of a Man that will be deeply missed by all who knew him. “Have a drink on him”. He requested no services.