Mike Jones Gets the Win in BKFC

On Sept. 6, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) made its return to Salt Lake City and the Maverick Center for BKFC 65. The event was shown nationwide on Fox. The card featured two local Emery and Carbon County fighters.

Emery County’s Mike Jones was set for his second BKFC fight against Diego Romo. The fight went a grueling five rounds, where Jones would land more significant strikes, earning him the victory by Unanimous Decision. Jones would land a total of 47 punches to the head with a knockdown as well to his opponent, earning a big statement win.

Carbon County’s David Sanchez was also on the card. The Sandman would get the quick win in 15 seconds via technical knockout. He faced Ben Robinson who has made his name around Utah fighting in the Fierce Fighting Championship (FFC). Sanchez made quick work of the 190 pounder, with a great performance from the 41-year-old.

The main events on the card were former UFC talent, Jeremy Heathens, securing the victory over Bobby Taylor in five rounds. Christine Ferea also would get the win over Jade Masson-Wong, for the championship belt.