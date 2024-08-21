Mike Jones to Compete at BKFC 65

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will be heading to the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City on September 6. Mike Jones, an Emery County native, will be fighting for the second time in the BKFC. Jones is the current Professional Middleweight Champion of the Fierce Fighting Championship (FFC) promotion.

The BKFC is a fairly new sport, recently making its run as one of the top MMA promotions. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety.

BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

Jones will be facing Ecuador’s Diego Romo on the main card, who is coming into the match with a draw and only one fight in the BKFC. Also on the card is UFC’s long-time fighter, Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens, facing the 46-year-old brawler, Bobby Taylor in the co-main event. The main event goes to Women’s Flyweight Champion, Christine Ferea, facing number one ranked Jade Masson-Wong for the title. The main card of the event will start at 7 p.m.