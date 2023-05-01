Mildred “Millie” Bowman

Price/Washington, Utah – On the evening of April 27, 2023, Millie passed away at the age of 92, due to complications from a fall in Hurricane, Utah where she had resided for the past three years. She was born February 21, 1931 in Hammond, Indiana to Louis and Mary Anna Lehman. She later grew up in Pensacola, Florida. She married Wilbur Leroy Bowman (Bill) on February 14, 1949. She and Bill raised four children in the Renton/Kent Washington area. It was always Bill and Millie’s dream to have a little farm of their own, thus they pursued moving to Price, Utah to fulfill that dream in 1970.

Prior to moving to Price, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Seattle as a claims examiner for many years as her young family grew up. After moving to Utah, Millie worked for the missile base in Green River, Utah, as a motel cleaning supervisor at Book Cliff Motel, and as a real estate agent for Bridge Realty where she was awarded the Realty Rookie Award of the Year for 1996. Millie later retired and moved to Washington, Utah where she resided with her special daughter Patricia for 17 years.

Millie loved the outdoors, especially fishing. She could out-fish any of the men in her family. She had a keen sense of humor and was quite a jokester.

After the death of her husband, Bill, Millie married Jim Giacoletto (Apple Jim) and together they raised the most beautiful fruit orchard in the Gordon Creek area. Many local residents have feasted on their delicious fruits. Millie and Apple Jim later divorced.

In her later life, Millie enjoyed assisting with the Special Olympics program with the special needs adults in the St. George area. She was their favorite coach!

Millie remained in her own home until the age of 89 taking care of herself and beloved daughter, Pat. A fall resulted in her becoming a resident at a nursing home in Hurricane.

Mildred is survived by two sons and a daughter; Daughter, Patricia LaVerkin, Utah, Sons, William (Elaine) Price, Utah, and Michael (Lynn) Covington, Washington, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband Wilbur Bowman, son Jim Bowman, infant son David, granddaughter Kami Bowman, and great grandsons Brandon Holt and CJ Smuin.

Funeral services are under the direction of Hughes Mortuary in St. George, Utah, where there will be a graveside service at the Washington City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 2 at 11:00 AM.