Milford Tops Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers of Pinnacle High School met with the Milford Lady Tigers on a neutral Tintic High court on Monday evening to battle in a non-conference game.

Despite a solid effort, the Lady Panthers were unable to find their footing as they failed to score in the double digits through the entirety of the game. The first quarter went to Milford, 10-3, with the second quarter following suit at 18-2 to make it 28-5 in the half.

The third quarter proved especially beneficial for the Lady Tigers, who halted the Lady Panthers offensively with a 11-0 advantage. Finally, the fourth quarter saw Milford on top once again, 18-6, ending the game with the Lady Tigers on top, 57-11.

Next up, the Lady Panthers will look to secure a win this weekend as Pinnacle hosts the Panther Winter Classic.