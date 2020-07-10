Military Send Off | Granger West

Press Release

American Legion Auxiliary Price Unit 3 is immensely proud of Granger West, who joined the United States Army. On June 26, 2020, Granger headed to Fort Benning, GA.

We presented him with some traveling money and a United States flag. Presenting was American Legion Auxiliary Department of Utah President Stacey Campbell along with the ALA Price Utah 3 President Lenda Leak. Also present was Granger’s parents, Keisha and Derek Way, and Josh West.

The American Legion Auxiliary Price Utah 3 is proud of our young men and women who have chosen to join the ranks of the United States Military.