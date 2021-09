By Julie Johansen

The spillway concrete overlay at Millsite Dam is scheduled to be completed by mid-October. Once the overlay is complete, the temporary access ramps will be removed. The area by the spillway and the connections to the golf course bridge will also be finalized.

Work on the golf course currently includes placing top soil in the fairways, building tee boxes and completing new cart paths. The berms and pond overflow drainage box are also being finished.