Millsite Dam Rehabilitation Continues Through Winter Months

By Julie Johansen

As 2021 begins, the crews at Millsite are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Although some of the earthwork crew had time off for the holidays and cold weather, both the concrete and dam rehabilitation crews are back to work on the rehabilitation project.

The third weir wall was poured last week while the last one (#4) is scheduled for March. The slight delay on the fourth wall is to facilitate the completion of the remaining concrete work in the spillway. The points of the apex, or corners, still need to be finished and poured.

The earthwork construction crew is busy tying ends together to return the site to its original condition. They are also working on the rip rap on the dam face, beginning on the north end and working toward the spillway.

There are plans to start some excavation on the water hazard (pond) on the golf course at hole #3 within the next couple of weeks.

Now, the Natural Resources Conservation Service project inspectors commented they hope to have more snow to fill the newly-rehabilitated dam and reservoir in the spring.