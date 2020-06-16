Millsite Golf Course Has a Restaurant Once Again

The restaurant at Millsite Golf Course has a new menu and new faces as Big Mountain Lodge recently opened its second location. Big Mountain Lodge is commonly known for its location on Ferron’s Main Street, but the owners saw the opportunity to expand their business and further serve the community with the second venue.

The new restaurant is operated by Julie Benson and has a variety of offerings for hungry golfers and visitors. Big Mountain Lodge offers burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, fries, salads and more. Customers can also order a variety of specialty drinks such as coffee and chai tea. For those wanting to cool off, the restaurant offers Dippin’ Dots. There are also to-go snacks for a quick bite on the move.

With the business’ unique location on the golf course and adjacent to Millsite Reservoir, the owners also saw the opportunity to cater to those recreating in the surrounding area. Big Mountain Lodge seized the opportunity and is offering UTV, kayak, paddle board and wave runner rentals. Those recreating can also rent fishing pools and purchase bait.

In celebration of the new location for Big Mountain Lodge, the Emery County Business Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Benson cut the ribbon with assistance from her family and support from the community.