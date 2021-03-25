Millsite Hosts Region 12 Golf *Photo Gallery*

Region 12 had another match on Monday as the teams met at the Millsite Golf Course in Ferron. Richfield remains the top team with leading scorer Piper Harris and her 77 stroke round. The Lady Wildcats went on to take first with 345 team points.

Emery battled hard and came in second, led by Maci Nielson (98), Angie Nielson (105), Kimber Gilbert (109) and Trinity Nielson (114) for a team score of 426.

Carbon’s Savanna Rasmussen ended the day with 100 strokes even. Grand came in third with 487 points while South Sevier took fourth with 508 points.

Carbon will host the next match at the Carbon Country Club on April 15.