Millsite on Ice Bigger Than Ever

By Julie Johansen

Millsite on Ice was bigger than ever this year with 480 participants. Some competitors traveled from as far as Seattle, Washington to take part in the event that was hosted was on Jan. 13 and 14 at Millsite State Park.

“The weather in January can be questionable, but with the snow storm and recent cold temperatures. it was great for the tournament,” Emery County Commissioner Jordan Leonard said.

Cash prizes were given to competitors in four different categories. In first place was the Chandler Miller team with a combined length of 36 3/4 inches. Team Making Memories was second with a combined length of 34 7/8 inches and Team Farley placed third with a combined length of 34 5/8 inches.

The individual category paid out to 18 competitors and the youth category paid five. The top three individual winners were Nathan Wilson in first place with 18 ½ inches, Taylor Andrew in second place with 18 3/8 inches and Weston Smith in third place with 17 5/8 inches.

In the youth category, Tate Cosby captured first place with a 16 ¼ inch fish. Second place went to Easton Hansen with 16 1/8 inches and third place went to Chanlee Kay at 16 inches. There was tie for fourth and fifth place at 15 ½ inches between Owen Blackham and Daxton Vessels.

The following teams also received cash prizes for choosing the best team names: “Swell Jiggers,” “Should Have Been Here Yesterday,” “2 Grumpy Grey Headed Farts,” “Unemployed Outdoors” and “Forgetful 2.” Additionally, the award for the most effort went “PJ’s” for also designing a logo.

The raffle at the event was able to raise over $4,000 for the Domestic Violence Coalition with prizes sponsored by many local businesses. Organizers were especially thankful for Ace Hardware and Magnuson Lumber for their contributions.