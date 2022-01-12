Millsite On Ice Bigger Than Ever

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Events hosted its sixth annual Millsite On Ice fishing tournament on Friday and Saturday at Millsite State Park. It was promoted as “a truly unique fishing tournament meant only to help you create memories,” and it did.

It was reported that 360 fishers competed in the two-day event. A park ranger said, “Because of the weight limit on the ice, the tournament was filled.”

2022 was the first year that featured a team event, which was hosted on Friday afternoon. This competition combined the length of the two fish caught by teams to determine the winner. The top team included Bent Rod and Hooker (Van Ausdal) with a combined length of 38.5 inches. The second place team, The Hookers (Martinez), had a combined length of 38 inches and third place went to Cosby and Ward with a combined length of 37.5 inches.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, the youth and individual competitions were underway. The rules followed all the current fishing procedures and each participant had to posses a valid fishing license. Each person also had a four fish limit.

The top three individuals were Russell Jensen at 20.5 inches, Guy Gilbert at 20 inches and Riley Delgado at 19.75 inches. In the youth category, Koyman Behling was the winner at 17.5 inches. Second place went to Jay Bayles at 16.5 inches, third place at 16.25 inches was Daxton Vessels, and fourth place was Austin Leonard at 16 1/8 inches. The youth category was for 12 and under.

In addition, a raffle during the tournament raised $6,000 for Emery Caring For Kids. Five generous businesses contributed items for the raffle, including Genco Mine Service, JN Auto, Emery Telcom, Big Mountain Lodge and Magnuson Lumber. It was also reported that an anonymous donor donated a smoker while Mountain Man Custom Rods donated a custom rod.

“A big thanks to everyone that came out this year to Millsite On Ice,” Emery County Events shared. “Congrats to our many winners from the tournament and drawings.”

Extra appreciation was also extended to those who participated in the raffle in support of Emery Caring for Kids.