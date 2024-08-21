Mine Fire Above Kenilworth Continues to Smolder; Agencies Ramp Up Monitoring and Response

A fire reported at a reclaimed mine above Kenilworth is continuing to be monitored by several agencies.

Reports of the mine fire began to surface on August 13 after community members noticed smoke rising from the hillside under the cliffs of Kenilworth. According to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (UDOGM) Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program, the agency has been aware of the fire since 2021. The Helper Fire Department (Helper FD) stated that mine fire occasionally flares up.

“Coal seam fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish, especially in an inaccessible location such as this. We have expert coal fire engineers looking at the problem to determine the best course of action,” UDOGM reported in their statement.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (UDOGM), Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL), Carbon County and the Helper Fire Department will continue to investigate and assess the fire. Beginning this week, operations will increase with personnel from several agencies, including drones, helicopters, and airplanes.

According to UDOGM, Utah FFSL captured an image showing a new vent hole in the mine. As of August 13, no excessive temperatures (above 115 F) were detected from the venting in drone thermal imaging.

Helper FD expresses that there is no need to report the fire. However, people should avoid the area where the fire is burning due to dangerous conditions and the fact that it is private property.

ETV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.