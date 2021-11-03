Miner’s Trading Post Hosts Spook Alley and Trunk or Treat

Community members, visitors and spooks from far and wide were invited to Miner’s Trading Post on Oct. 30 to enjoy a spook alley, trunk or treat and pumpkin carving contest.

The pumpkins for the carving contest were to be turned in the evening before no later than 5 p.m. to be judged. The winners were announced during the spook alley and trunk or treat, which were hosted until 1 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

The pumpkin carving winners were awarded with gift baskets and the pumpkins were on display in front of Miner’s, lit up at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The contest was split into age groups of 4-8, 9-12, 13-17, and 18 and older.

This event was brought to the community via Miner’s Trading Post and American United Federal Credit Union.