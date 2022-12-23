Mini Santa Visits the Carbon County Senior Center

As an addition to the Carbon County Senior Center Christmas party, volunteers from Symbii Home Health & Hospice brought a small Santa Claus to the center’s lunch on Wednesday afternoon.

This lunch was also the birthday lunch for the center’s members that celebrate December birthdays, which always turns out a large number of attendees. Symbii volunteer Patti Rigby has a grandson, Giacomo Boren, who is six years old and lives in Idaho. Last year, Boren acted as the mini-Santa and he returned to reprise the role this year.

Boren was joined by Rigby, who acted as one of his elves. She assisted in distributing candy canes and Symbii pens to all that were enjoying the center’s lunch. The center members were delighted to chat with Santa as he told them all about his upcoming busy night.