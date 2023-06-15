Miracle of Agriculture Foundation Making Delivery of Beef to Food Pantry in Price

Press Release

The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation is making a delivery of approximately 1,800 pounds of beef to the Carbon County Food Bank.

“With inflation continuing to make it difficult for some families to afford food – especially high-quality protein – we thought it a great way to distribute some of the local beef we have,” said Clayton Beckstead, Executive Director of the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation. “

What started as a response to the immediate effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation continues to reach out to families and individuals that continue to struggle with food insecurity through targeted food deliveries.

“Farmers feel strongly about making sure their neighbors in Utah have enough food, and so we’re going to continue making these donations with our foundation,” said Ron Gibson, President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation.

The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was set up as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. Additional logistical and in-kind support has come from invaluable partners, including Utah State University (USU) and its Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health program, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF), The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Volunteers will be notifying those struggling with food insecurity with details about picking up the food from the pantry, located at 75 East 400 South in Price. You can contact the pantry at 435-637-5444.

To date, the Utah Farm Bureau, its Miracle of Agriculture Foundation and it’s ‘Farmers Feeding Utah’ campaign has provided more than 1.6 million pounds of food, with a retail value of approximately $3.5 Million, to more than 40,000 residents in Utah. In addition to helping more than 45 local pantries, the program has given food directly to individuals and families in the Navajo Nation, Logan, West Salt Lake, Vernal, Provo, Ogden, Kanab, Castle Dale, Orem, Layton, Grantsville, Oakley, Duchesne, Panguitch, Moab, Price, West Valley, Enoch and smaller community pantries throughout the Wasatch Front. To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go https://miracleofag.org/donate.