Miss Carbon County and Miss Emery County Shine at 2021 Miss Utah Competition

Photo Courtesy of Miss Emery County

The 2021 Miss Utah competition was hosted over the weekend and Miss Carbon County Megan Mower and Miss Emery County Jordynn Wolford were in attendance to represent the area.

Both girls went through the preliminary stages of the competition, which included interviews, onstage questions, talent and more.

Though neither Mower nor Wolford were crowned Miss Utah, they were both grateful to be a part of the competition experience.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me and supported me through the week,” shared Wolford. “This is a journey I will remember for years to come.”

Mower echoed these sentiments, “This week has been crazy but so much fun. Thank you everyone for coming up and supporting me.”
