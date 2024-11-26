Miss Carbon County and Miss Teen Carbon County Reflect on Service Trip

When Shalyce Rauhala and Burcklee Brady were given the crowns for Miss Carbon County and Miss Teen Carbon County for 2025, they were also surprised with an announcement. Whoever won the titles this year were able to go on a 5-day service trip to Ensenada, Mexico.

Rauhala and Brady took this trip Nov. 15 through Nov. 18, with Tina and Andy Urbanik, who conduct such service groups. They visited Miss Lulu’s Daycare for single and abused moms that cannot work and afford childcare, Miss Ida’s Home (Safe Housing for children coming from drug addicted homes) and a soup kitchen-style organization for parents that do not work and cannot afford education.

Visiting each place, they brought toys, food and water, delivering pizza, playing games with the children and painted little toy cars. Both Rauhala and Brady stated that body language was a lot of the language that was used between them and the residents, and that they were told that everyone smiles in the same language.

When asked what their favorite part of the trip was, Rauhala responded with the messages that she learned along the way. For Rauhala, the trip taught her that life is worth living and to be grateful without looking at the negative.

“I’m so grateful I got the opportunity, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Rauhala stated, adding that she did not do big things while she was there, but her favorite part was putting a smile on their faces.

Brady reflected on a tour that was given to them by one of the children and how humbling it was to see their living conditions. It made it all the more special for her when they gave back to them, including school supplies, as some of the children had never even had a notebook before. Both of the girls also spoke on being able to play games like tag and soccer with the older children.

Miss Carbon County and Miss Teen Carbon County 2025 expressed gratitude toward the Urbaniks for the opportunity, stating that it changed their lives for the better and that they would definitely be attending more service trips in the future. Both grew exponentially by getting out and serving.

Rauhala wanted to express the seriousness of sex trafficking, saying that the first camp they went to, they learned that most of the children do not make it to age 10, as they have parents that are so addicted to drugs that they are willing to sell their children like they are objects. She wanted people to realize the importance of valuing and taking care of your children, also heeding caution for those that will try and take them.

“Serving people is a huge blessing that God has given us and we need to use it to our advantage,” Rauhala stated, saying that it is impactful whether the service is for someone across the world, or a neighbor.