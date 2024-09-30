Miss Emery County Haivyn Pitchforth Chosen as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer

By Julie Johansen

Haivyn Pitchforth was crowned Miss Emery County on June 19 and then, representing Emery County, was chosen Miss Utah Teen Volunteer on Sept. 21. She is the daughter of Cole and Takesha Pitchforth and Janis and Ryan Maag.

She was judged in four different categories before receiving this title. They were talent, where she played the piano, interview, evening gown and fitness and wellness. Pitchforth will now compete in the Miss Teen Volunteer America in Tennessee in March 2025. All contestants are required to serve their community in an impactful way. Her platform is “The World Around Us”. She plans to teach and explain the importance of exploring our world while trying to preserve the land for future generations. She encourages everyone to get out and explore.

Haivyn is a 4.0 GPA senior at Emery High School and is the General Science Sterling Scholar for 2025 and a treasurer in the FFA. She worked graveyards as a CNA at the San Rafael Care and Rehab Center during the summer to earn the money to pay for her expenses at the state contest.

She is grateful to the people of Emery County, especially the Miss Emery County board, who helped her immensely. She thanks all her royalty for the support and love she has received from them.