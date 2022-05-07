Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament Approaching

This year’s Miss Emery County fundraiser golf tournament has been scheduled for June 11 at Millsite Golf Course.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble and will cost $200 per team, while mulligans will cost $5. Lunch will be provided and there is a raffle with great prizes.

Hole 12 will feature a chance to win a 7×14 utility trailer from Ace Auto and Trailer Sales for a hole-in-one. Other contests include closest to the hole on four, the line on six and the longest drive on 18.

There will also be prizes for the first, second, third and last place teams. Contact Kasey at (435) 384-2887 for more information and to sign up.