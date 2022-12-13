Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Raises Funds for Make-A-Wish

By Julie Johansen

Miss Emery Outstanding Teen Haivyn Pitchforth chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation as her platform during her reign as Emery County Royalty. She chose this because she has a sister who was recently a Make-A-Wish honoree. Brynlee Pitchforth was given her wish of a lifetime, a trip to London for her and her family.

Make-A-Wish granter and ambassador Judy Bishop was instrumental in helping Haivyn secure two Christmas trees, which were donated by Victoria and Cindy Earlene Marchello. The trees were then decorated by the Pitchforth family.

The trees were displayed at Hometown Market in Huntington and Main Street Market in Ferron. Raffle tickets were sold and a drawing was held on Saturday by the girls in front of Hometown Market in Huntington.

Two $25 gift certificates from both of the grocery stores were drawn. The winners were Gail Ewell and Cindy Brewer in Ferron along with Melissa Erickson and Sabrina Ungerman in Huntington. The red tree at Hometown Market was won by Judd Beagley while the blue tree at Main Street Market went to Lisa Scovill.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who has helped me with my Christmas tree raffle,” Haivyn shared. “I’m so thankful for all of these people supporting me to be able to do this.”

All the proceeds were donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, totaling nearly $800. Bishop stated that wish granters are badly needed in the local area. To make a donation, interested parties can contact her or the Make-A-Wish office.