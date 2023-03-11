Miss Emery Scholarship Pageant 2023 Upcoming

The Miss Emery Scholarship Pageant is steadily approaching for the 2023 season. This year, it will take place on June 28 and 29.

The Miss Emery scholarship is $3,500 while the teen scholarship will be $1,000. The age brackets are ages four to six for Mini Miss, seven to nine for Little Miss and 10 to 12 years for Junior Miss. For Teen Miss, the ages are 13 to 16 years and Miss Emery contestants must be ages 17 to 23.

For more information on the scholarship pageant, call Danielle at (435) 749-1131 or McKette at (435) 650-6636. Questions can also be directed to missemerycounty@gmail.com.