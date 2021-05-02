Miss USU Eastern Crowned

By Taren Powell

Utah State University Eastern hosted its annual Miss USU Eastern Scholarship Pageant last week. There were six contestants; Jaelen Grove, Madison Burrola, Brooklyn Booth, Caitlin Campbell, Grace Callister and Haylee Lamb. The contestants participated in five phases of competition, which were interview, professional wear, lifestyle and fitness, onstage question and evening wear.

The competition was fierce as the girls competed for the title. The awards up for grabs included The Spirit of Miss USU Eastern (The Eagle Newspaper $100 scholarship), second attendant ($500 scholarship), first attendant ($500 scholarship) and Miss USU Eastern ($1,000 scholarship).

The Spirit of Miss USU Eastern went to contestant number one, Jaelen Grove. Second attendant was named Haylee Lamb. First attendant was named Maddison Burrola. The newly crowned Miss USU Eastern 2021-22 was Brooklyn Booth.