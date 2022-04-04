Missed Opportunities Loom Large

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

For the third time last week, Emery faced off against Canyon View. This time, the visiting Falcons took off early and led 4-0 after three innings.

The Spartans pulled within one in the fourth after Wade Stilson and Oakley Alton each tripled in the inning. Emery grabbed a couple more runs in the next frame to take the lead, 5-4. With the same score in the top of the seventh, the Spartans recorded two quick outs and were just one away from sealing the game.

Unfortunately, they were not able to close the door as the Falcons rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. Canyon View went on to score two runs in the eighth and complete the comeback, 7-5. Stilson and Jace Magnum went 2-4 in the contest while the former recorded an RBI alongside Alton, Gannon Ward and Trevin Wakefield.

The Spartans (4-7, 0-3) will look to right the ship on Monday as they head to Moab to play Grand (4-7, 0-3) in a doubleheader. Then, the two teams will meet up again on Wednesday in Castle Dale before Emery finishes out the week hosting Providence Hall (5-8) on Friday. If the new Emery High field is ready, both home games will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.