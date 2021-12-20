Missed Opportunity

ETV News stock pPhoto by Dusty Butler

Emery welcomed the 8-1 North Sanpete Hawks on Friday night in what would turn out to be a nail biter. The Spartans dominated the first half, holding the Hawks to just 13 points. In fact, Emery doubled up North Sanpete 26-13 at the break.

The Spartans continued to hold North Sanpete at bay until the final few minutes. They were up 10 points going into the fourth period when North Sanpete began making a comeback. Emery only mustered nine points in the quarter and led by one with just seconds left. On the final possession, North Sanpete took the ball and drove it down the lane for a layup as time expired. The Spartans came up just short in the huge upset, 45-44.

Emery shot the ball well, converting on 43 percent of its chances from the field while holding North Sanpete to just 35 percent. The Spartans also won the turnover battle 15-22, but could not ice the game on the offensive end or prevent the game-winning shot. Luke Justice led the Spartans with 13 points while Kysen Curtis had his best game of the season, going 5-6 (83%) for 12 points.

Emery (2-5) now has a bit of a break until the Steve Hodson Classic ensues the week after Christmas.