Missing Emery County Man Found Safe

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that Justin Allred, a 34-year-old Ferron resident, has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office reported on Friday that Allred had been missing since Wednesday evening and was possibly endangered. His cell phone had pinged at Scofield Reservoir, and family and authorities had been searching for him since that time.

While Allred has been found safe, the ECSO office has not yet released details about the case. “(The) story will be updated once details of his rescue are obtained,” the sheriff’s office shared.