Missing Military Vehicle Recovered

USDA Press Release

Richfield and Cedar City, UT — A historic Half-track military vehicle that disappeared nearly two months ago has been recovered. At the end of June, the vehicle was removed from the Dixie National Forest in an area managed by the Fishlake National Forest. An individual and his attorney contacted the Forest Service Special Agent in Charge to facilitate the return of the vehicle.

“The individual claimed he thought that it was considered abandoned property, intending to restore it,” said Forest Service Special Agent Edwin Outlaw. “Thank you everyone for your efforts on this. The media-public outreach and tip line were a big influence on the outcome.”

A public outreach campaign started eight weeks ago asked people to search for a white Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy-Duty pickup truck seen pulling a gooseneck trailer with the Half-track aboard. Television, print, radio news, and social media covered the story, resulting in tips coming in from Wayne, Sevier, Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Iron, and Washington Counties, as well as portions of Northern Utah and Northeastern Arizona. Thanks to the help of dozens of citizen responses, Law Enforcement tracked the vehicle from its original location on Boulder Mountain in Wayne County.

Outlaw added, “In fact, the tip line received calls today reporting it enroute!” Referring to the vehicle being brought back to the Fishlake National Forest.

Fishlake Forest Supervisor Mike Elson added, “I want to express my sincere appreciation for the public showing so much interest and support in recovering this historic treasure. The information provided by the public was critical in the recovery of the Half-track. I also appreciate the outstanding support from law enforcement agencies.”

The lost historic machine is a White Motor Co., USA Half-track military vehicle illegally removed from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area between Friday, June 21st, and Saturday, June 22nd. Once a military transport vehicle, the forest has since learned that it was last used in the late 1950’s in a log mill operation in Wayne County, UT. Utah Representative Carl Albrecht’s father previously owned the mill and Half-track.

The recovered vehicle is currently under lock and key in the Forest Service’s possession and will soon be returned to its original location.

“This vehicle has a unique history on the Fishlake National Forest. We plan to return it to where it was located before being removed, and take steps to secure it there,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Dan Child. Forest Service archeologists, working alongside the State Historic Preservation Office, will continue to work to secure its place on the National Register of Historic Places.