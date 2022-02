Hermana Haley Madge Guymon, daughter of Jeff & Joyce Guymon, has been called to serve in the Mexico Villahermosa Mission. She will be speaking in the Huntington 3rd Ward (Stake Center on Main Street) on Sunday February 20th at 9 am. There will be a brunch following at the Senior Citizen Center in Huntington. She begins her mission on Monday, February 21st.