Merritt Meccariello the son of Matthew and Melinda Meccariello of Ferron has been called to serve in the Portugal Lisbon Mission.

You’re invited to hear him speak in the Dutch Flat Ward (555 South 400 West) on June 25th at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon will follow at the Ferron Senior Citizen Center (190 West 300 North).