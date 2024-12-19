Mistakes Cost Dinos Against Rabbits

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Delta Rabbits for their second region game early in the season. Both teams were searching for their first Region 12 win. Carbon was coming off a loss to the Wasps in Juab and Delta had just come off a close game against Emery, 43-41.

The first quarter was an even matchup, ending with a score of 11-9, Rabbits. The Dinos were having trouble getting rebounds offensively and defensively, as Delta was handed many second chance opportunities. As the half came to an end, the Dinos trailed, 25-18.

The third quarter, the story continued with small errors by Carbon, turning into turnovers, giving Delta more possession and chances for the fast break opportunity. The Delta lead grew to 13 points after the quarter, giving the Dinos one last chance for a big comeback opportunity in the game. The run was unsuccessful, and Carbon fell to Delta, 63-43. Dropping them to 0-2 in region play, early on.

Three Dinos were in double digits, with Cannon Mortensen finishing with 15, while Carter Warburton and Evan Lancaster had 11 apiece. Ty Mortensen was the only other Dino to score, earning six points.

Carbon will have to shake it off and look forward to their matchup against the Richfield Wildcats on Friday, on the road. Following the Christmas break, the Dinos will compete at a tournament at Canyon View.