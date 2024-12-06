Mitchell Funeral Home Receive Best of Price Award for 5th Consecutive Year

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington announced that they were the winners of the Best of Price Award for Funeral Directors for the fifth consecutive year.

According to Tim O’Reilly, Best of Price Award Board of Review, this is a remarkable achievement that showcases those at Mitchell Funeral Home’s dedication to providing exceptional service to families in both Carbon and Emery counties.

“We are particularly impressed by the personalized and lasting tributes you create for your clients,” O’Reilly shared. “Your knowledgeable staff is available 24/7, and your two locations in Price and Huntington provide a convenient and compassionate service.”

Furthermore, testimonials about Mitchell Funeral Home speak volumes about the exceptional care that is provided. The board expressed honor in having the funeral home as part of the Best of Price Award community.

“Once again, congratulations on this impressive accomplishment! We look forward to seeing you continue to excel in the years to come,” O’Reilly concluded.