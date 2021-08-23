Mixed Bag for Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Ups and downs continue for the Spartans, who are trying to get their feet under them before region play begins.

At home on Tuesday last week, Emery surrendered four goals in the first half against North Sanpete. The Lady Spartans got on the board in the second half, but ultimately fell 4-1.

Emery flipped the script in Blanding on Thursday, scoring four times in the first and three in the second to beat out San Juan 7-1.

There is only one more week of games until region opponents appear on the schedule. The Lady Spartans (2-5) will host Union (2-3) on Tuesday and then head to Maeser Prep (2-1) on Thursday.