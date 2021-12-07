Mixed Results from Lady Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle had a great start to the week last week. The Panthers jumped all over Merit Preparatory Academy to go up 11-4 at the half. Pinnacle kept its distance and went on to win 26-12. Freshman standout Heather Kerr continued to impress with her 13 points and eight rebounds.

Friday’s game against Piute provided its own difficulties. The Lady Thunderbirds went up 36-3 at half and 59-4 after three quarters. Pinnacle started scoring in the final period, but fell 65-13.

The Panthers (2-2) will have a week off until they travel to play Intermountain Christian (4-4) on Dec. 13.