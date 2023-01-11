Monster Second Propels Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon hit the road Friday night and headed to Herriman to take on Providence Hall. A close first quarter resulted in a 16-11 Carbon advantage. The Dinos really clapped down on the Patriots in the second, allowing just three points. In the meantime, the visitors silenced the crowd with 18 points of their own to take a 20-point lead into half.

Carbon continued its attack until the game was out of reach and went on to win 63-45. Chet Andersen led the way with 14 points followed by Braxton Stevenson with 12 and Cole Cripps with 11. Ashton Ferguson added another eight points while Mason Vasquez and Ryker Butler each scored six.

The Dinos (6-5) will now start region play on Wednesday night against Grand (4-8). They will then return home to host Canyon View (9-5) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Catch all of Saturday’s home game live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.