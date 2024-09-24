Monster Truck Militia Comes to Carbon County *Photo Gallery*

Rockwell, Team Throttle Monster and AJB Broadcasting brought the Monster Truck Militia: One Monster Show to the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 21.

AJB Broadcasting spent a tireless week traveling throughout the community to show off the various monster trucks and get everyone excited for the big show. Besides visiting various elementary schools, the trucks were also parked at locations such as Anytime Fitness, the parking lot of the Tuscan, Price’s Main Street and more.

For the main event, gates opened at 5 p.m. and a pit party was hosted from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. that evening, the engines were revved and four featured monster trucks showed off. The trucks were the Vendetta, the Velociraptor, the Jurassic Attack and the Kamikaze.

“What a night we had last night,” AJB Broadcasting shared. “Thank you so much to everyone for coming out! And a huge thank you to Monster Truck Militia for coming in and putting on a killer show.”