Mont Harmon Archers Headed to World Competition

Carbon School District Press Release

Mont Harmon’s archery team had another incredibly successful year. Coach Tom Lasslo, who has been coaching the team for the past seven years, could not stop praising his team for their hard work and dedication.

Mont Harmon archers have participated in five National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournaments. The first was the St. Jude’s E-Championship where the team claimed first place. The second was the Moffat Virtual Tournament, where the team claimed first place. In March, Mont Harmon fielded two teams at the Utah state competition and claimed first and second place. April took the team to nationals in Sandy, Utah where, once again, Mont Harmon claimed the first place title at the Western Nationals.

Additionally, while at the national championship, Coach Lasslo put his team into the 3D tournament (where students shoot at animal targets rather than the bullseye targets). “Most had never done 3D shooting before,” according to Lasslo. “I put them in there for some fun for them and they killed it!” In the 3D tournament, Mont Harmon claimed the second place title.

At state in March, Mont Harmon girls claimed eight out of top ten shooter spots out of 127 total middle school girl archers. Madisen Donathan took first, Maggie Truman second, Kenzie Morgan third, Ashlyn Slaughter fifth, Bayleigh Sinclair sixth, Raigen Scoville seventh, Kanyon Christensen ninth and McKenzie Fredrickson 10th.

The boys took six of the top ten spots out of 209 middle school boys. Jantz Greenhalgh took third, Cole Aurther fourth, Spencer Pitcher fifth, Kaeden Sandoval sixth, Ridge Christensen seventh and Bracken Larsen 10th. Mont Harmon’s win at state marked its fifth consecutive year earning the Middle School State Archery Championship.

At nationals, Maggie Truman was Mont Harmon’s top shooter with a score of 283 out of 300. The win at nationals earned Mont Harmon an invitation to the Open/Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky this June. Lasslo is taking the top 24 shooters based on their nationals scores.

These students are doing a raffle ticket fundraiser to pay for their trip to Kentucky. The raffle includes prizes from Daniel Cowley Orthodontics, Price Oil Express, Carbon/Emery SFW, Sportsman’s Corner, the MHMS Archery Team and Alicia Marelli of Bellasano. Contact a world archery team member (listed below) or their family to buy your tickets before June 20.

Top 24 Western Nationals shooters going to Kentucky include Carter Abbott, Cole Arther, Lexi Cowley, Avyelle Davis, Madisen Donathan, Kaiya Ireland-Gravett, Jantz Greenhalgh, Tanner Greenhalgh, Laycie Gregersen, Bracken Hanson, Dallin Humes, Brayden Jensen, Carter Jensen, Seth Jensen, Kody Keller, Koen Keller, Mason Merrill, Kenzie Morgan, Spencer Pitcher, Bryken Preston, Bayleigh Sinclair, Ashlyn Slaughter, Caden Steele and Maggie Truman.

Lasslo explained that his teams have been practicing since October and that there are many talented kids. “Sometimes, the yellows (the bullseyes) will disappear within a month.” He was especially impressed with his group of eighth graders. “I can’t say enough great things about these eighth graders. They lead us the whole way through the season. The whole team has such an incredible work ethic. There are so many great kids, they’re incredibly dedicated and loyal to the program. Most [of the eighth graders] have been with us all three years here [at Mont Harmon].”