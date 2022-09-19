Mont Harmon Cheer Full of Talent

Carbon School District Press Release

Mont Harmon cheer started practices and training back in May. The members now have a cheer class during the school day and get to practice everyday. They are looking forward to cheering on the Mont Harmon teams and then competing for a state title this year.

Head coach Missy Fossat, when asked about challenges facing the team, said, “We have amazing talent and the only thing we will need to overcome is them believing in themselves as much as their coaches believe in them.”

The coaches wanted to recognize their “anchor,” a leader amongst leaders, for the year: Hadlee Carlson. The coaches said, “She is the biggest burst of energy and we are very lucky to have her to motivate our team!”

They also wanted to recognize their “shipmates” for this fall season. For football, they have Ava Braby, Burcklee Brady, Aleece Ardohain and Pyper Frandsen. These shipmates call the cheers at games and keep the team game-day ready for a football game.

The volleyball shipmates are Aliah Molinar, Abby Bryant, Gabby LaFontaine and Sophie Torgerson. These ladies have been helping keep the team pumped up at volleyball games and call cheers.

Mont Harmon cheerleaders will be cheering at the next home volleyball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “Come help us cheer on our amazing Lady Pirates,” the coaches shared.

Have a great year, Pirates!