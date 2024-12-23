Mont Harmon Hosts CVAA Wrestling Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Castle Valley Athletic Association (CVAA) hosted the Middle School Region Wrestling tournament on Thursday at Mont Harmon. Teams from San Rafael, Canyon View, Helper and Mont Harmon were all set to compete.

Beginning in the 65-weight class, Chael Wenger (MH) would claim first-place, getting the win in the championship match by fall. Waddy Jensen (CV) would take home the silver medal in second place. In the 70-weight class, JD Labrum (SR) won his championship match by pinning his opponent in the second round. Robert Dye (CV) placed in second, Denzel Mendoza (MH) finished in third and Jeffrey Alvarez (MH) finished fourth.

Moving to the 75-weight class, Aedan Bridge (MH) secured the championship, getting the win via fall in the first round. Pratt Jensen (CV) secured the silver, Hoyte Horton (CV) brought home the bronze and Porter Westwood (MH) finished in fourth. In the 80-weght class, Emmitt Jensen (CV) received the gold, pinning his opponent in the second round of the championship match. Chance Christiansen (SR) secured the second-place finish, Kash Pulsipher (MH) received third and Jacob Bullock (MH) finished in the fourth spot.

In the 85-weight class, Drake Stilson (SR) won his championship match with a technical fall (17-0). Tannon Mann (CV) placed in second, Uriah Trostle (MH) finished third and Artur Tolten (MH) placed in fourth. In the 90 class, Corbin Brady (CV) finished in first place by defeating his opponent in the first round by fall in the championship match. Jaden Barlow (MH) brought home the silver, Mason Greenhalgh (SR) finished with the bronze and Hesston Hansen finished fourth.

Onto the 95-weight class, Daniel Erickson (MH) found a way to pin his opponent in the second round, earning him first place. Quakeston Norton (CV) placed in the second spot, followed by Link Weber (SR) in third and Matthew Bradley finishing fourth. In the 100-weight class, Tru Brown (MH) won his championship match by going three rounds with his opponent, getting the win by fall. Riggin Ivie (CV) secured the silver medal, Bridger Frandsen (MH) finished in third and Shailum Farrell (H) placed in fourth for the Rams.

Moving to the 105-weight class, Jerridan Atwood (MH) won in the second round of the championship match, getting the win by pin. Hayden Jensen (CV) finished in the second spot, followed by Colter Housekeeper (SR) in third and Xander Densley (H) in the fourth position. In the 111-weight class, Mariano Salas (CV) received the win in his final match by technical fall (18-2), bringing home the gold. Ryder Christiansen (SR) secured the silver, Dax Carlson (MH) finished with the bronze and Gentry Unsworth (H) finished in fourth.

In the 118-weight class, Tyler Marx (MH) brought home the championship win, getting the pin late in the first round over his opponent. Danner Larsen (SR) finished in second, Tain Varner finished in third and Benjamin Axelgard placed in the fourth spot. In the 125-weight class, Kruz Arroyo (MH) won the gold via major decision (17-4) over his opponent. Treagan Murdoch (CV) followed in the second place, with Asher Bohn (SR) finishing third and Rimez Dunn (MH) in the fourth spot.

Onto the 132-weight class, Jacen Urbanik (MH) brought home the first-place victory, getting the win by fall in round one. Roddy Sharp (H) secured the second spot, Bentley Bell (CV) finished in third and Hagen Young (CV) placed fourth. In the 140-weight class, Hayz Horton (CV) won via pin in the first round in the championship match. Trey Nielson (CV) brought home the silver, Jaxton Smith (MH) finished with the bronze and Cooper Behling (SR) finished in fourth.

Heading to the 150-weight class, Robert Bennett (SR) won his championship match, pinning his opponent in the second round. Logan Whitmore (MH) finished with a second place medal, followed by Jesse Drage (CV) in third and Treydan Salas (CV) in the fourth spot. In the 160-weight class, Lincoln Hhuntington (CV) secured the first place victory late in the second round by pin. Jacen Cowley (MH) finished in second place, Cyress Atwood received third place and Braydon Hamaker (SR) finished in fourth place.

In the 170-weight class, Michael Pantelakis (MH) also won late in the second round, getting the win by pin in the championship match. Derek Pace (CV) finished with the silver, Mikoy Truman (CV) won the bronze and Eli Eubanks (SR) received the fourth place finish. In the 195-weight class, Karter Gulden (MH) brought home the championship win via fall in the first round. Seth Martin (CV) finished in the second spot and Jaxson Marvidakis (MH) finished in third. In the Heavyweight class, Jackson Moore (MH) defeated his opponent in the championship match by fall in the second round.