Mont Harmon Hosts Wrestling Duals *Photo Gallery*

Mont Harmon Middle School hosted the Mont Harmon Duals over the weekend with 185 wrestlers competing in the event. Ten teams competed in the event.

The tough Altamont team claimed the most team points with 835, followed by Mont Harmon (787), Canyon View (632), Lakeridge (594), Helper (493), San Rafael (438), Blanding (433), Duchesne (415), Lost Boyz (373) and Mont Harmon 2 (272).

Some notable athletes in the 65 class were JD Labrum (SR, 7-2), Chael Wenger (MH, 6-3) and Robert Dye (CV, 6-3). In the 70 class, there was Kanyon Haycock (H, 8-1) and Pratt Jensen (CV, 6-3). In the 75 class, Gatlyn Rassmussen (CV, 8-1) and Jacob Bullock (MH2, 5-2) were featured.

In the 80 class, Kash Pulsipher (MH, 9-0) and Chance Christiansen (SR, 8-1). In the 85 class, Cooper Allen (H, 9-0) and Archer Manning (SR, 7-2). In the 90 class, Jaden Barlow (MH, 9-0) and Corbin Brady (CV, 6-3). In the 95 class, Daniel Erickson (MH, 7-2), Deryk Valdez (H, 6-3) and Quakston Norton (CV, 6-3).

In the 100 class, Hayden Jensen (CV, 8-1) and Ganon Fox (SR, 6-3). In the 105 class, Jerridan Atwood (MH, 8-1), Riggin Ivie (CV, 5-4) and Tru Brown (MH, 5-4). In the 110 class, Mariano Salas (CV, 9-0) and Jaxon Bray (MH, 8-1).

In the 115 class, Ryder Christiansen (SR, 4-1), Mason Merrell (CV, 6-3) and Dax Carlson (MH, 6-3). In the 120 class, Tyler Marx (MH, 9-0) and Treagan Murdoch (CV, 7-2). In the 125 class, Kruz Arroyo (MH, 8-1) and Asher Brown (SR, 8-2).

In the 135 class, Roddy Sharp (H, 8-1), Jacen Urbanik (MH, 7-2) and Benny Mitchell (MH, 6-3). In the 140 class Jack Smith (MH, 8-1), Jesse Drage (CV, 6-2) and Anthony Valenzuela (SR, 6-3). In the 145 class, Lincoln Huntington (CV, 4-0), Boston Allred (CV, 4-1) and Logan Whitmore (MH, 6-3).

In the 155 class, Cyress Atwood (H, 8-1), Treyden Salas (CV, 5-1) and Brayden Hamaker (SR, 7-2). In the 165 class Jacen Cowley (MH, 9-0) and Connor Nielson (CV, 6-2). In the 175 class, Michael Pantelakis (MH, 8-1) and Carter Gulden (MH, 8-2). In the HWT class, Dimitri Bunn (H, 8-1) and Peyton Miller (MH, 6-3).

Photos by Maxwell Misner