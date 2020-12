By Julie Johansen

San Rafael Middle School welcomed the wrestling team from Mont Harmon to their mats on Thursday afternoon.

Seventeen varsity matches left Mont Harmon victorious, 90-12, at the end of the match. Mont Harmon gained points from two forfeits and 13 pins.

The bright spots for San Rafael were Mason Thornley and Tavyn Allred, who pinned their Mont Harmon opponents.

Both schools are members of the Castle Valley Athletic Association.