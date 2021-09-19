Mont Harmon Pirates Compete in a Spontaneous Argumentation Debate

By Renee Pressett

Students at Mont Harmon Middle School competed against their debate classmates in a Spontaneous Argumentation debate (SpAr).

They debated various local and national issues such as: students should be required to clean the school, lying is never justified or the death penalty should be abolished.

After receiving a topic, the debaters had 2 minutes to prepare their arguments. Alexa Jones placed first, Hailey Jeffery came in second, Mandy Riggs earned third and Anicea Vigil came in fourth.

The next the class will start learning about Lincoln-Douglas debate.