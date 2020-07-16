Mont Harmon Pirates Participate in First Virtual FCCLA National Star Event Competition

Mont Harmon Middle School had 10 students qualify for the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Star Event competition this spring. However, due to COVID-19, the organization was not able to host a state competition. Mont Harmon students instead qualified for nationals from their region competition scores. The Pirates registered and participated in the virtual competition on July 7-10.

“Our the students did well,” said Rebecca Vande Sluis, Mont Harmon’s FCCLA advisor.



The final scores were as follows:

Denali Dart and Makenna Furner earned Silver in Chapter Service Display

Ceclia Moore earned Silver in Focus on Children

December Jensen earned Silver in Food Innovations

Aly Byrner did her Nutrition and Wellness Project but due to technical difficulties was not judged

Morgan Luke and Ansley Staley did Promote and Publicize FCCLA and qualified to go but did not participate

Haylie Holzer earned Bronze in Repurpose and Redesign

Cedrik Johnson and Easton Hardy earned Silver in Sports Nutrition

“We are so pleased with the quality of the projects the students did, their great oral presentations and their great determination to do their best,” said Vande Sluis. “These students are awesome.”