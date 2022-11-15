Mont Harmon Students Decorate Spooky Sweets

Carbon School District Press Release

On Monday, Oct. 31, Mont Harmon Middle School held its annual Halloween cake decorating contest. In the past, the event has been organized by FCCLA Advisor Rebecca VandeSluis, but this year, her co-advisor Sandi Cox took the helm.

Students were invited to participate in one of seven categories: sport, cupcakes, teacher, fondant, theme, seasonal and tiered cakes. One award was given per category with seasonal cakes getting two awards due to the number of contestants.

This year’s winners:

Sport – Curtis Allen and Cameron Black

Cupcakes – Becky Black and Laycie Gregersen

Teacher – Randi Lyn and Dawson Leonard

Fondant – Lanaya Pitcher and Kaycee Richardson

Theme – Maycen Curtis and Marai Herrera

Seasonal – Lydia Lancaster and MegAnne Smith; McKenzie Fredrickson and Kylie Jennings

Tiered – Kayla Clark and McKayla Benoit