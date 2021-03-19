Mont Harmon Winter Sports, Academic Teams Have Been Going Strong and Having Success

Carbon School District Press Release

Girls’ Basketball

Mont Harmon’s varsity girls’ basketball beat San Rafael on March 8, putting the team in a tie with the Bulldogs heading into the last week of the season. At that point, they were in first place in the region. Then, the Lady Pirates played their last home game against Helper on March 11.

“The players have done a great job all season long and it has been amazing to see their progression from week to week,” said head coach Dakota Cisneros.

At the region tournament, the girls’ team took third place.

Boys’ Basketball

The boys’ basketball team played really well this year as they competed against teams from Uintah to San Juan. There were 28 boys on the team who played with the eighth, seventh and sixth grade teams. In region, the school was tied for first place with Canyon View.

Coach Jordan Blanc’s favorite memories from the season include beating Canyon View at home and playing at San Juan. When the Pirates traveled to San Juan, they faced a long bus ride. It was a tight ball game until the last three minutes. At that point, the Pirates took over, attacked well and got to the free throw line.

The team was excited to play at a high school venue in the Spartan Center for the region tournament. At that event, the boys took second place.

Archery

There are 33 students on the Pirates’ archery team, and their state competition is rapidly approaching. This year, because of COVID-19, students will shoot within their own district and a state representative will score the shooters. Mont Harmon will host the competition for all schools in the Carbon School District this year.

Wrestling

“The wrestlers did a good job. It’s a young team and I’m looking forward to future years. We had a lot of great leaders on the team,” said Tom Lasslo, head wrestling coach. This year, the team placed third at state and second in the region.

Individual competitors did exceptionally well. Payce Herrera, Marcus Vigil, Brodi Dalpiaz and Eleke Lang placed first in their weight divisions at region. At the state meet, Jared Simmons, Eddie Nelson and Gunnar Whiteside ranked fourth; JJ Ruden, Camron Sanderson and Kaden Donathan placed fifth; Adrian Jimenez, Brodi Dalpiaz, Anthony Wilson and James Newman took sixth.

Quiz Bowl

Quiz Bowl has been on a winning streak. Due to COVID-19, teams are no longer traveling, so the teams stay at their respective schools and meet through Google Meets with a total of four meets. At the time this piece was composed, the varsity had won a second and a third place trophy, and the JV had earned a first place and two seconds.

Talentine’s Show

Mont Harmon Student Government sponsored a Talentine Show (Valentine’s Talent Show). Because everything looks different with COVID, student government members had to get creative to make the show happen. Students sang and danced to an empty auditorium. Later, the show was broadcast to every classroom so that the entire student body could enjoy it.