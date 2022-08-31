Monthly Internet Discounts Available Locally

By Taren Powell

Reliable internet is more important now than ever before. It keeps us connected to family and friends, allows us to work and learn from home, and give us access to healthcare professionals. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released a new benefit program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This program helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount per household.

ACP eligibility criteria are as follows: if you (or someone in your household) meet one of the following requirements; your entire household income is at or below twice the federal poverty level (for example, $55,500/year for a family of four, $27,180/year for an individual), and/or if you participate in certain federal assistance programs such as Lifeline, SNAP/EBT, Medicaid, or free and reduced-price school lunch. A full list of qualifying criteria and the online application can be found at affordableconnectivity.gov.

ACP discounts can be applied to both new and current Emery Telcom services. For more information or for help applying for the ACP program, please contact Emery Telcom at (435) 613-9605 in Carbon County or (435) 748-2223 in Emery County.