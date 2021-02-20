Monthly Tourism Super Service Award Recipient Announced

Jodi Anderson has worked at R&A Market in Helper for 25 years and is always willing to step up and help in any way, consistently smiling and working with a great attitude.

Thanks to her hard work and dedication, Anderson was named the Tourism Super Service Award winner at Wednesday evening’s Carbon County Commission meeting. Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie remarked that Anderson deserves the award and so much more.

Anderson was unable to attend due to a passing in the family. Her coworker and supervisor, Mark Kerby, accepted the award of her behalf. He stated that he could not think of anybody that is more deserving of the award than Anderson and was very happy that she received it.

Anderson received a certificate to commemorate the honor as well as a gift card to use within the community.