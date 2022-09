ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Monticello came to town on Friday night to take on the Panthers. Pinnacle struggled to find its footing as the Buckaroos took the first two sets 25-10. Monticello made it three straight in the third, 25-12, for the sweep.

Heather Kerr led the Panthers with three kills while Keira Ruiz-Morrow logged two digs. Ruiz-Morrow also recorded an ace as did Persephone Jones and Darolani Motte.

Pinnacle (2-5, 0-2) will head to the Wendover tournament this weekend.