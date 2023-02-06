Monty Wins Divisionals

3A Divisionals took play at Ben Lomond this past weekend as the final opportunity to show off before state. Both Carbon and Emery had several standout grapplers who used the tournament to their full advantage.

In 106, Monty Christiansen showed why he was the topped ranked wrestler, winning by fall in three consecutive matches to take first place. In his first match, he needed only 34 seconds to pin his opponent. Then, he faced Carbon’s Kaden Winterton in the semifinals. Winterton lasted until the second period before Christiansen delivered the pin. Then, in the finals, Christiansen beat the bell late in the second round, winning by pin over Braxton Blackett from Juab.

Corbin Jensen (113) performed well for the Spartans with two early pins and an 11-4 win by decision. That took him to the championship round, where he came up against Hayden Adams from Juab. The two were tied at eight points apiece after three rounds, sending it to overtime. Unfortunately, Jensen lost by sudden victory, 10-8, to take second place.

Also making it to the championship round was Carbon’s Trevor Jones (120). Jones racked up two pins before taking on yet another Wasp, Rowdey Peterson, in the finals. Peterson would end up winning by technical fall (TF), 16-0.

Merritt Meccariello (Emery) would follow suit in 126, winning by pin and then by decision 7-2 to reach the finals. He would go down by TF as well, 18-2. In 150, Colin Fausett (Carbon) won by pin in two straight matches. He was then upset by decision, 8-7, in the semis. Fausett continued to battle, however, and came back to take third place overall.

Then, Greg Suwyn (Emery) went to work in 175. He won by TF (16-1) and then by pin in the semis to reach the finals. He found himself in trouble against Juab’s Will Harmon late in the first round, and was pinned just before the horn rang, signifying the end. Suwyn still had a productive day, taking second overall.

Finally, Easton Thornley (Emery) put together two, first-round pins in 285. He then reached the finals to face Ty Blackburn (Juab). This one went the distance, but Blackburn outlasted Thornley 11-6 for the win by decision.

As a result, Juab took first as a team with 597.5 points. Emery came in second with 224.5 points followed by Richfield (208.5) in third. Carbon took sixth with 147 points.